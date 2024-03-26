Fairchild honorary commander orientation flight

Manny Hochheimer, an honorary commander for the 92nd Operations Group, views aerial refueling of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during an honorary commander orientation flight over Washington state, March 6, 2024. Honorary commanders attended a mission brief and orientation flight to view Fairchild Air Force Base’s air refueling mission and capabilities. The honorary commander program pairs local civic leaders with a group or a squadron to gain a deeper insight to the Air Force and Fairchild AFB’s mission to develop well-informed advocates in the Inland Northwest community. The honorary commanders advocate for, advise and collaborate with base leaders to provide connections between Fairchild AFB and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

