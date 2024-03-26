Cpl. Camron Allen and his K9 partner, MWD Sasu, pose for a photo following a run through a training obstacle course. Allen and Sasu, whose specialty is explosives detection, are one of 23 military work dog teams with the 947th MWD Detachment, 289th Military Police Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard).
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8312928
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-TP754-6650
|Resolution:
|4837x4441
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Drool comes with the job [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
