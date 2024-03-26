Drool comes with the job

Cpl. Camron Allen and his K9 partner, MWD Sasu, pose for a photo following a run through a training obstacle course. Allen and Sasu, whose specialty is explosives detection, are one of 23 military work dog teams with the 947th MWD Detachment, 289th Military Police Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard).

