Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drool comes with the job [Image 4 of 6]

    Drool comes with the job

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Jason Goselin 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Cpl. Camron Allen and his K9 partner, MWD Sasu, pose for a photo following a run through a training obstacle course. Allen and Sasu, whose specialty is explosives detection, are one of 23 military work dog teams with the 947th MWD Detachment, 289th Military Police Company, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 08:02
    Photo ID: 8312928
    VIRIN: 240221-A-TP754-6650
    Resolution: 4837x4441
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drool comes with the job [Image 6 of 6], by Jason Goselin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drool comes with the job
    Drool comes with the job
    Drool comes with the job
    Drool comes with the job
    Drool comes with the job
    Drool comes with the job

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Drool comes with the job

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    K9 teams
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    JBMHH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT