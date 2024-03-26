Drool comes with the job

Cpl. Camron Allen and his military working dog partner, MWD Sasu, pose after running an obstacle course Feb. 21 at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall kennels. Allen and Sasu are one of 23 dog and handler teams at JBM-HH. They specialize in explosives detection.

