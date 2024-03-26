Cpl. Camron Allen prepares his military working dog partner, MWD Sasu, to run an obstacle course Feb. 21 at the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall kennels.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8312920
|VIRIN:
|240221-A-QW578-7338
|Resolution:
|3020x1807
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drool comes with the job [Image 6 of 6], by Denise Caskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT