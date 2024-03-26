Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom Shield 24 concludes [Image 3 of 3]

    Freedom Shield 24 concludes

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Republic of Korea Air Force Air and Missile Defense Command Commander Maj. Gen. Kim Jung Ho, left, and U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stonerook, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, participate in a hat exchange during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 13, 2024. FS 24 is an 11-day annual exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 07:45
    Photo ID: 8312917
    VIRIN: 240313-F-XJ860-1011
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.65 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, Freedom Shield 24 concludes [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Shield 24 concludes

    Freedom Shield 24
    FS 24

