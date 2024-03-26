Republic of Korea Air Force Air and Missile Defense Command Commander Maj. Gen. Kim Jung Ho, left, and U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stonerook, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, participate in a hat exchange during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 13, 2024. FS 24 is an 11-day annual exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8312917
|VIRIN:
|240313-F-XJ860-1011
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 24 concludes [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
