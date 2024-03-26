Freedom Shield 24 concludes

Republic of Korea Air Force Air and Missile Defense Command Commander Maj. Gen. Kim Jung Ho, left, and U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stonerook, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, participate in a hat exchange during Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 13, 2024. FS 24 is an 11-day annual exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain and interagency operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

Date Taken: 03.13.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR