    7th Air Force supports Freedom Shield 24 [Image 1 of 3]

    7th Air Force supports Freedom Shield 24

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander is greeted by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander and U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, in front of the 607th Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 7, 2024. LaCamera visited the 607th AOC, also known as the Korea Air & Space Operations Center, during Freedom Shield 24, an 11-day annual exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain, and interagency operating environment. The routine training event focused on conducting multi-domain operations leveraging land, sea, air, cyber, and space assets with emphasis on counter nuclear operations and non-kinetic effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, 7th Air Force supports Freedom Shield 24 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Freedom Shield 24
    FS 24

