U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea commander is greeted by U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Iverson, 7th Air Force commander and U.S. Forces Korea deputy commander, in front of the 607th Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base, ROK, March 7, 2024. LaCamera visited the 607th AOC, also known as the Korea Air & Space Operations Center, during Freedom Shield 24, an 11-day annual exercise set to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain, and interagency operating environment. The routine training event focused on conducting multi-domain operations leveraging land, sea, air, cyber, and space assets with emphasis on counter nuclear operations and non-kinetic effects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 07:45 Photo ID: 8312915 VIRIN: 240307-F-XJ860-2659 Resolution: 2735x1827 Size: 447.31 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Air Force supports Freedom Shield 24 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.