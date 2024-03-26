CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year

Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Master-At-Arms Seaman Phillip Lloyd, the most senior and junior Sailors, respectively, assigned to CFAS, cut a cake together during a Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year award ceremony at CFAS March 28, 2024. Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) named CFAS security department the recipient of the 2023 NSF of the Year Award for the large installation category. The award recognizes installations that successfully completed the NSF shore training and certification cycle, demonstrated safety and proficiency in all assessed areas, and achieved the highest scores during a Final Evaluation Problem, an installation security exercise that tests the security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

