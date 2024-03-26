CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Lt. Stephen Caezza, security officer of CFAS, and members of the CFAS security department pose for a group photo during a Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year award ceremony at CFAS March 28, 2024. Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) named CFAS security department the recipient of the 2023 NSF of the Year Award for the large installation category. The award recognizes installations that successfully completed the NSF shore training and certification cycle, demonstrated safety and proficiency in all assessed areas, and achieved the highest scores during a Final Evaluation Problem, an installation security exercise that tests the security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP