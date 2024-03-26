Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year [Image 2 of 4]

    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to members of the CFAS security department during a Navy Security Force (NSF) of the Year award ceremony at CFAS March 28, 2024. Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) named CFAS security department the recipient of the 2023 NSF of the Year Award for the large installation category. The award recognizes installations that successfully completed the NSF shore training and certification cycle, demonstrated safety and proficiency in all assessed areas, and achieved the highest scores during a Final Evaluation Problem, an installation security exercise that tests the security force response and readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 03:29
    Photo ID: 8312794
    VIRIN: 240328-N-II719-2010
    Resolution: 4811x3207
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year
    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year
    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year
    CFAS Security Department Wins CNIC NSF of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    securityaward
    securitydepartment
    SFOY
    securityforceofyear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT