Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert [Image 3 of 3]

    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    03.29.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Louis Lamar, an information technology specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, works on a copy machine at the battalion headquarters in Vilseck, Germany. Lamar, who was a Soldier for 15 years, also worked as a contractor for the Marines and the Army before becoming an Army civilian employee in 2019. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8312722
    VIRIN: 240329-A-SM279-3855
    Resolution: 1333x1693
    Size: 787.33 KB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert
    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert
    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany&rsquo;s IT expert

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT