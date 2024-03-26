Louis Lamar, an information technology specialist at Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, pulls a piece of IT equipment off the shelf at the battalion headquarters in Vilseck, Germany. Lamar, who has worked at AFSBn-Germany since August of 2022, is responsible for the day-to-day IT operations at the battalion as well as the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Dülmen, Germany. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 01:30
|Photo ID:
|8312719
|VIRIN:
|240329-A-SM279-9219
|Resolution:
|1899x2386
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former signal and public affairs Soldier now serving as AFSBn-Germany’s IT expert
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT