Kunsan AB 2024 Chief Induction Ceremony

Senior Master Sgt. Arthur Belvin, 8th Maintenance Squadron, steps through an honorary saber ceremony during a chief’s induction ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The saber team has been a part of military tradition throughout its history, dating back to the Royal Navy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

