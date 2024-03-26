Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan AB 2024 Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    Kunsan AB 2024 Chief Induction Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven G. Creek, right, 8th FW command chief, present Senior Master Sgt. James Bindert, 8th Maintenance Squadron, with a plaque during a chief’s induction ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The ceremony recognized the Wolf Pack’s five SMSgts selected for promotion to the highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:08
    Location: KR
