Kunsan AB 2024 Chief Induction Ceremony

Col. Matthew Gaetke, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven G. Creek, right, 8th FW command chief, present Senior Master Sgt. James Bindert, 8th Maintenance Squadron, with a plaque during a chief’s induction ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The ceremony recognized the Wolf Pack’s five SMSgts selected for promotion to the highest enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 Photo ID: 8312673 by SSgt Jovan Banks