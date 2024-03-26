Senior Master Sgt. Fanor Ramos, 8th Force Support Squadron, steps through an honorary saber ceremony during a chief’s induction ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2024. The saber team has been a part of military tradition throughout its history, dating back to the Royal Navy.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:08 Photo ID: 8312676 VIRIN: 240322-F-YG789-2381 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.63 MB Location: KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan AB 2024 Chief Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.