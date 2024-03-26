Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site

Volunteers and members of local Native Hawaiian Organizations Members came together on March 24, 2024, to build a traditional lava rock wall around the Halealoha Haleamau burial vault located on the JBPHH installation.

Constructed in 1997 by Hawaiian stone masons near Fort Kamehameha, it is considered a wahi pana, or sacred place, and maintained by volunteer efforts several times each year.

The vault, named Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity), stands as a memorial to the kupuna who have gone before us, and a reminder to protect and honor the legacy of the original peoples of Hawaii.

(U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

