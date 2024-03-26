Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site [Image 23 of 27]

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Volunteers and members of local Native Hawaiian Organizations Members came together on March 24, 2024, to build a traditional lava rock wall around the Halealoha Haleamau burial vault located on the JBPHH installation.
    Constructed in 1997 by Hawaiian stone masons near Fort Kamehameha, it is considered a wahi pana, or sacred place, and maintained by volunteer efforts several times each year.
    The vault, named Halealoha Haleamau (House of Aloha, House of Eternity), stands as a memorial to the kupuna who have gone before us, and a reminder to protect and honor the legacy of the original peoples of Hawaii.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Roann Gatdula)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8312485
    VIRIN: 240324-N-KH177-1063
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site [Image 27 of 27], by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill and Local Community Build Protective Wall for Hawaiian Burial Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community
    Native Hawaiian
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill
    Halealoha Haleamau
    Burial Vault

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT