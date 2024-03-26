Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction [Image 6 of 6]

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Joel Onemu 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    An 85-inch diameter pile is driven in by a vibratory hammer in support of construction operations for the new Dry Dock 5 project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility March 18, 2024. The new dry dock is a five-year project that will enhance and maintain the Navy’s capability and capacity to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Onemu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8312350
    VIRIN: 240320-O-XP232-6990
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction [Image 6 of 6], by Joel Onemu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT