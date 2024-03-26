Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction

An 85-inch diameter pile is driven in by a vibratory hammer in support of construction operations for the new Dry Dock 5 project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility March 18, 2024. The new dry dock is a five-year project that will enhance and maintain the Navy’s capability and capacity to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Onemu)

