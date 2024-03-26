An 85-inch diameter pile is driven in by a vibratory hammer in support of construction operations for the new Dry Dock 5 project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility March 18, 2024. The new dry dock is a five-year project that will enhance and maintain the Navy’s capability and capacity to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Onemu)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 19:47
|Photo ID:
|8312349
|VIRIN:
|240320-O-XP232-1188
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Dry Dock 5 Construction [Image 6 of 6], by Joel Onemu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT