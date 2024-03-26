Bill Adamson, center, stands with Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenne Hanson, JBLM command sergeant major, left, with his awards and medal acknowledging his induction into the Lt. Gen. William Harrison Civilian Hall of Fame March 27.

JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction