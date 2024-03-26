Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction [Image 4 of 4]

    JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Bill Adamson, center, stands with Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenne Hanson, JBLM command sergeant major, left, with his awards and medal acknowledging his induction into the Lt. Gen. William Harrison Civilian Hall of Fame March 27.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 18:54
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    AER
    62nd Airlift Wing

