Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, left, places a medal on award recipient John Simpson upon his induction into the Lt. Gen. William Harrison Civilian Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the American Lake Conference Center March 27.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8312316
|VIRIN:
|240327-D-HT007-7600
|Resolution:
|2232x2274
|Size:
|945.94 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Sleezer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT