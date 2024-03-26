Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction [Image 2 of 4]

    JBLM honors 3 community members with Civilian Hall of Fame induction

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Photo by Pamela Sleezer 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, left, pins award recipient Mary Moss upon her induction into the Lt. Gen. William Harrison Civilian Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the American Lake Conference Center March 27.

