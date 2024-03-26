March's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bohdan Ruehle, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, repairs a mid-cut kevlar helmet at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 26, 2024. Ruehle maintains all equipment that is used for real-world scenarios and training events, ensuring they are ready to go at a moment's notice. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2024 18:05
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
