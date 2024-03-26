Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March's Outstanding Performer [Image 2 of 2]

    March's Outstanding Performer

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bohdan Ruehle, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, repairs a mid-cut kevlar helmet at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 26, 2024. Ruehle maintains all equipment that is used for real-world scenarios and training events, ensuring they are ready to go at a moment's notice. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 18:05
    Photo ID: 8312278
    VIRIN: 240326-X-IL270-1075
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March's Outstanding Performer [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    March's Outstanding Performer
    March's Outstanding Performer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    March's Outstanding Perfomer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    CBRN
    U.S. Air Force
    21 Civil Engineering Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT