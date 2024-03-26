March's Outstanding Performer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bohdan Ruehle, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, demonstrates the proper use of mission-oriented protective posture gear and the self-contained breathing apparatus while holding a Raman spectrometer at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, March 26, 2024. As an emergency manager, Ruehle ensures that personnel are ready and trained for any event that may require specialized gear for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)
