March's Outstanding Perfomer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bohdan Ruehle, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, is Space Base Delta 1’s outstanding performer for March.



In addition to filling an NCO position, Ruehle has oversight of all the equipment used in real-world situations and training scenarios for the emergency management department. He also oversees emergency management logistics for Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.



“My job is to educate service members on the use of [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear] protective gear and ensure the installation is prepared for emergencies,” Ruehle said. “With logistics, my whole goal is preparation, so our team is ready to respond.”



Looking to hone his skillsets, Ruehle participated in a two-week validation exercise held in the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. After training with peers on CBRN response in a realistic wartime setting, Ruehle was recognized out of 55 other participants as the top performer.



“Senior Airman Ruehle is an amazing individual and leader,” said Zachary Griffin, 21st CES chief of emergency management. “He is a person who learns from his mistakes and is not afraid of trying new things. I am very proud to call him one of my Airmen.”



In his free time, Ruehle keeps himself busy with multiple hobbies, including woodworking, 3D designs and printing, scuba diving, and off-roading, but says what really intrigues him is feeding his curiosity and understanding the underlying mechanisms.



“I have a willingness to learn and perform my duties but without my teammates being willing to teach me or guide me along my career I would not be where I am today," Ruehle said.



Ruehle is currently preparing for a deployment and said he looks forward to learning from training units downrange. After he returns, he hopes to attend a research and development temporary duty next year.

