    Best Squad Competition Part 2 [Image 12 of 12]

    Best Squad Competition Part 2

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Soldier acts as casualty during the Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 5, 2024. The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, a bi-annual event hosted by the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) this year, allows squads to safely demonstrate their mission readiness and represent the XVIII Airborne Corps at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 14:50
    Photo ID: 8311759
    VIRIN: 240305-F-XD903-2067
    Resolution: 5500x3659
    Size: 12.32 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition Part 2 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)

