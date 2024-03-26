Best Squad Competition Part 2

U.S. Army Cpl. Brian Sherlin, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, lies injured during a combat simulation as part of the Best Squad Competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 5, 2024. The U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, a bi-annual event hosted by the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) this year, allows squads to safely demonstrate their mission readiness and represent the XVIII Airborne Corps at higher levels of competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

