Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airmen ruck to celebrate Women’s History Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2024. A participant in the ruck, Tech. Sgt. Juana Schoonmaker, 86th Airlift Wing Ramstein Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, was the winner of the 86th Airlift Wing 2023 noncommissioned of the year award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

