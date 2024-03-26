Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juana Schoonmaker, 86th Airlift Wing Ramstein Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, conducts training for Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. Schoonmaker has a long list of notable achievements contributing to her winning the 86th AW Noncommissioned of the Year Award in addition to her passion for taking care of people. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

