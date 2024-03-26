Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juana Schoonmaker, 86th Airlift Wing Ramstein Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, smiles while preparing for a ruck to celebrate Women’s History Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2024. Schoonmaker’s devotion to her job, team and the community, continues to propel her and those around her forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

