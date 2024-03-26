Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force [Image 2 of 3]

    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juana Schoonmaker, 86th Airlift Wing Ramstein Law Center noncommissioned officer in charge of military justice, smiles while preparing for a ruck to celebrate Women’s History Month at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 1, 2024. Schoonmaker’s devotion to her job, team and the community, continues to propel her and those around her forward. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.28.2024 05:44
    Photo ID: 8310832
    VIRIN: 240301-F-IB260-1042
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating leaders in the Air Force [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force
    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force
    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating leaders in the Air Force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    NCO of the year
    award
    Team Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT