    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History Month with Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon [Image 3 of 3]

    Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History Month with Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, poses for a portrait at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 14, 2024. As a first sergeant, Harmon primarily supports the mission through interaction with Airmen and their families. First sergeants work directly for, and derive authority from, the unit commander and serve as the commander’s critical link within the unit for matters concerning all Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

