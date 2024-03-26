U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo with her mother during a first sergeant academy graduation at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, Alabama, April 29, 2022. As a first sergeant, Harmon advises commanders on the readiness, health and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure the 51st Fighter Wing is a mission-ready force. (Courtesy photo)
Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women's History Month with Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon
