U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron first sergeant, and Chief Master Sgt. Amy Miller, 673rd Medical Group functional manager, pose for a photo after Harmon won noncommissioned officer of the year at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 15, 2019. Harmon attributed her success to Miller and her ability to challenge her in order to grow. Harmon has dedicated her time to bridging the gap for Airmen and their families at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and connecting them with the correct resources. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 02:46 Photo ID: 8310775 VIRIN: 240314-F-F3704-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Barriers: Celebrating Women’s History Month with Master Sgt. Shelise Harmon [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.