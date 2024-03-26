A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 26, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 02:26 Photo ID: 8310771 VIRIN: 240326-F-VY794-6737 Resolution: 4069x2713 Size: 1.07 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s take-off from Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.