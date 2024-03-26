Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s take-off from Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 3 of 3]

    B-52s take-off from Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment

    DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 26, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

    PACAF
    Diego Garcia
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    bomber task force pacific
    B-52

