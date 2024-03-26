B-52s take-off from Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, takes off from Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 26, 2024. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands areas of operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN