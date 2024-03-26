Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing

A member of the Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Team conducts water testing at an Aliamanu Military Reservation home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
|03.21.2024
|03.27.2024 21:07
|8310566
|240321-N-IS471-1094
|5148x4382
|4.32 MB
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|4
|0
