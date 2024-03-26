Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing

Members of the Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Team conduct water testing at an Aliamanu Military Reservation home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

