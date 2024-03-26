Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Members of the Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring Team conduct water testing at an Aliamanu Military Reservation home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 21:07
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Water Testing
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

