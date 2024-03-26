Members of the Navy’s Rapid Response Team conduct water testing at an Aliamanu Military Reservation home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 21:07 Photo ID: 8310565 VIRIN: 240321-N-IS471-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.73 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.