Members of the Navy’s Rapid Response Team conduct water testing at an Aliamanu Military Reservation home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Mar. 21, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 21:07
|Photo ID:
|8310565
|VIRIN:
|240321-N-IS471-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy’s Rapid Response Team Conduct Water Testing [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT