    Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie, Fort Johnson director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (left), and Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson unveil Pfc. James H. Diamond’s Medal of Honor street sign March 18 in Palmetto Terrace.

    Medal of Honor Day
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    designating MoH recipients on street signs

