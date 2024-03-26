Retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie, Fort Johnson director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (left), and Post Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson unveil Pfc. James H. Diamond’s Medal of Honor street sign March 18 in Palmetto Terrace.
This work, Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated [Image 2 of 2], by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated
