Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated

Photo By Angie Thorne | Retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie (left), reads a book about the Medal of Honor, as Col. CJ Lopez (center), Fort Johnson garrison commander, gives a little listner a high five and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Ausbun, looks on. The special Story Time was held at Allen Memorial Library March 22 in honor of Medal of Honor Day March 25. (U.S. Army photo by Angie Thorne)

FORT JOHNSON, La. — In observation of Medal of Honor Day March 25, Fort Johnson held a special housing town hall March 18.

The event commemorated three of the 10 Medal of Honor recipients accredited to Louisiana.

Three recipients — Pfc. James H. Diamond, Pfc. Milton Arthur Lee and Cpl. Hampton M. Roach — join seven others (Sgt. Emanuel Stance, Sgt. Hulon B. Whittington, 2nd Lt. Lloyd Herbert Hughes, 1st Lt. Douglas B. Fournet, Staff Sgt. Homer L. Wise, Col. John R. Kane and 1st Lt. Edward R. Schowalter) in having streets around the three installation neighborhoods designated in their honor.

Each street now has a special U.S. Army Medal of Honor graphic to celebrate each of these servicemen for their bravery in the face of adversity to ensure freedom for the nation.

Fort Johnson leadership held an unveiling ceremony for the three signs before the housing town hall commenced, starting at Diamond Street.

“This is a big day for us,” Post Command sergeant major David P. Hanson said before the unveiling of the new street sign, “Pfc. James H. Diamond is one of 10 streets we named after Medal of Honor winners here from Louisiana.”

Chris Ausbun, retired Fort Johnson garrison command Sgt. Major who now works as a readiness specialist for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, weighed in on the importance of Medal of Honor Day.

“We want to highlight and remember these heroes, which is why we are dedicated to hosting events like this,” said Ausbun. “The Medal of Honor is the highest award for military valor in action — these men were put in harm’s way, stood to sacrifice their lives and made a difference that reflects in our country today.”

All Medal of Honor recipient named street signs also display a QR code onlookers can scan to learn more information about each service member.

To learn more about the 10 Medal of Honor recipients from Louisiana, visit https://home.army.mil/johnson/about/medal-honor