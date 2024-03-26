Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie (left), reads a book about the Medal of Honor, as Col. CJ Lopez (center), Fort Johnson garrison commander, gives a little listner a high five and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Ausbun, looks on. The special Story Time was held at Allen Memorial Library March 22 in honor of Medal of Honor Day March 25. (U.S. Army photo by Angie Thorne)

    This work, Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medal of Honor Day
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    designating MoH recipients on street signs
    reading MoH story at Story Time

