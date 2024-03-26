Louisiana accredited Medal of Honor recipients commemorated

Retired Lt. Col. Mark Leslie (left), reads a book about the Medal of Honor, as Col. CJ Lopez (center), Fort Johnson garrison commander, gives a little listner a high five and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Ausbun, looks on. The special Story Time was held at Allen Memorial Library March 22 in honor of Medal of Honor Day March 25. (U.S. Army photo by Angie Thorne)

