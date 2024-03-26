OTS Commandant Guides AETC Commander Through Maxwell AFB Complex

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Iwanenko, Officer Training School commandant, shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, around the OTS complex at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20,2024. Officer trainees complete a 60-day program focused on developing the Officer Training School Leadership Attributes: Leadership, communication, professionalism, warfighting, and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US