    Lt. Gen. Robinson Tests Flight Simulator at OTS Multi-Domain Lab, Emphasizes Leadership Skills in Officer Training [Image 2 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Robinson Tests Flight Simulator at OTS Multi-Domain Lab, Emphasizes Leadership Skills in Officer Training

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, operates a flight simulator at the Officer Training School Multi-Domain Laboratory during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20, 2024. While in school, trainees complete a 60-day program focused on developing the OTS Leadership Attributes: Leadership, Communication, Professionalism, Warfighting, and Mission Execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)

