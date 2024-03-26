U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, operates a flight simulator at the Officer Training School Multi-Domain Laboratory during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20, 2024. While in school, trainees complete a 60-day program focused on developing the OTS Leadership Attributes: Leadership, Communication, Professionalism, Warfighting, and Mission Execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
This work, Lt. Gen. Robinson Tests Flight Simulator at OTS Multi-Domain Lab, Emphasizes Leadership Skills in Officer Training, by Brian Krause