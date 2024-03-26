Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Air Force Commanders Tour OTS at Maxwell AFB, Emphasize Entry Requirements and Commissioning Process [Image 3 of 4]

    Senior Air Force Commanders Tour OTS at Maxwell AFB, Emphasize Entry Requirements and Commissioning Process

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Houston Cantwell, Jeanne M. Holm Center commander, Lt. Gen. Andrea Tullos, Air University commander and President, and Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education Training Command, walk about Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Mar 20, 2024. To be considered for OTS, candidates must be either a civilian or prior-enlisted service member who already has a college degree. To commission, OTS trainees must complete a 60-day program before entering the U.S. Air Force or U.S. Space Force as officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Krause)

