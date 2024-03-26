Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF

WASHINGTON (March 27, 2024) Delegations from the U.S. Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) meet for a bilateral strategic dialogue at the Pentagon, Mar. 26 – 27, 2024. The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy is the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations on Navy strategies, plans and policies, including planning and coordinating the global employment of naval forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

