    Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF [Image 1 of 4]

    Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey 

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (March 27, 2024) Delegations from the U.S. Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) meet for a bilateral strategic dialogue at the Pentagon, Mar. 26 – 27, 2024. The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy is the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations on Navy strategies, plans and policies, including planning and coordinating the global employment of naval forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ellen Sharkey)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8309709
    VIRIN: 240326-N-OL781-1009
    Resolution: 5226x3733
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ellen Sharkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    Plans and Strategy
    Vice Adm. Black

