    Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF [Image 4 of 4]

    Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson 

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (March 26, 2024) Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy, Vice Adm. Gene Black, hosted his Japanese counterpart, Rear Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, Director General, Operations and Plans Department, Maritime Staff Office, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), for a bilateral strategic dialogue at the Pentagon, Mar. 26 – 27, 2024. The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy is the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations on Navy strategies, plans and policies, including planning and coordinating the global employment of naval forces. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jontil L. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 12:34
    Photo ID: 8309712
    VIRIN: 240326-N-TY650-1012
    Resolution: 3745x2480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMSDF
    Plans and Strategy
    Vice Adm. Black

