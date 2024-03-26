Vice Adm. Black Hosts his Counterpart from JMSDF

WASHINGTON (March 26, 2024) Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy, Vice Adm. Gene Black, hosted his Japanese counterpart, Rear Adm. Nobuyuki Takenaka, Director General, Operations and Plans Department, Maritime Staff Office, Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), for a bilateral strategic dialogue at the Pentagon, Mar. 26 – 27, 2024. The Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans and Strategy is the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations on Navy strategies, plans and policies, including planning and coordinating the global employment of naval forces. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jontil L. Johnson)

