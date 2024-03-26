Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls travel overseas [Image 14 of 14]

    Red Bulls travel overseas

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Navy Veteran and Pease Greeter, Frank Lasorsa, offers coffee to Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” during a layover at the Portsmouth International Airport, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, March 10, 2024. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bulls travel overseas [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Mobilization
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

