Pease Greeter, Judy, speaks with a group of 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” Soldiers during a layover at the Portsmouth International Airport, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, March 10, 2024. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Photo ID: 8309019 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) This work, Red Bulls travel overseas [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.