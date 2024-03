Red Bulls travel overseas

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls” ride a bus to Robert Gray Army Airfield at Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 10, 2024, in preparation to leave for the unit’s movement overseas. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

