Soldiers assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" wait for their plane to refuel at Han Air Base, Lautzenhausen, Germany, March 11, 2024. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 02:00 Photo ID: 8308999 VIRIN: 240311-Z-OO172-2027 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.2 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls travel overseas [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.